Abstract

Interdisciplinary Emergency Department/hospital-based teams represent a promising care model to improve identification of and intervention for elder mistreatment. Two institutions, Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have launched such programs and are exploring multiple strategies for effective dissemination. These strategies include: (1) program evaluation research, (2) framing as a new model of geriatric care, (3) understanding the existing incentives of health systems, EDs, and hospitals to align with them, (4) connecting to ongoing ED/hospital initiatives, (5) identifying and collaborating with communities with strong elder mistreatment response that want to integrate the ED/hospital, (6) developing and making easily accessible high-quality, comprehensive protocols and training materials, (7) offering technical assistance and support, (8) communications outreach to raise awareness, and (9) using an existing framework to inform implementation in new hospitals and health systems.

