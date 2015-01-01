Abstract

Trauma is a serious public health issue and remains a major cause of mortality and disability worldwide. The notion that genetic factors contribute to an individual's response to traumatic injury has advanced significantly since its inception. Genetic variations in severely injured patients have been linked to mortality, morbidity, and psychological outcomes. We conducted a comprehensive review of beta-adrenergic receptor polymorphisms and their impact on the patho-genetics of traumatic injuries, which could pave the way for a transformational frontier of personalized medicine in neurotrauma. It remains unclear why some individuals are vulnerable to worse outcomes, whereas others are resilient. Although genetic factors may be significant, the intricate interplay between environmental and genetic factors may be responsible for variations in the presentation and outcome after injury. Recent advancements in genetic analysis and molecular physiology have helped to shed light on the causes of such variability. Although exposure to trauma can initiate a cascade of stress-related responses, these responses alone are insufficient to explain etiopathogenesis. Therefore, gaining insights into how trauma and genetic predispositions for adrenergic variations interact at the molecular level to affect an individual's susceptibility and recuperation could provide an essential understanding of the molecular pathogenesis of traumatic injuries. Therefore, it is imperative to identify potential genetic and physiological markers to guide early management and prognosis of bedside trauma. Such knowledge could pave the way for the discovery of novel biomarkers that can identify a transdiagnostic subgroup that is at high risk and requires early intervention. This could lead to the adoption of personalized medical approaches in neurotrauma care.

