Abstract

This study aimed to examine the relationship between Vietnamese high school students' violent behaviors and their violence exposure (observing and being victimized by school violence), and attitude, and perceived school climate. The results from 496 Vietnamese high school students show that students' acceptance of school violence and their experience of being the victim of school violence have a significant, and direct, positive effect on their violent behaviors at school. In the moderation model, when students' perception of school climate is more positive, the effect of their acceptance of violence on their violent behaviors at school reduces, implying the moderating effect of school climate. The results have practical implications for educators and policy makers to intervene school violence in Vietnam.

Language: en