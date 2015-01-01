Abstract

Gender-based violence is prevalent globally, yet the impacts of sexual and physical violence on women's experiences of routine gynecologic care are not well understood. The purpose of this systematic review of quantitative research is to describe (a) psychological distress and pain related to gynecologic exams among female survivors of sexual and physical violence and (b) differences in distress or pain between survivors and women without this history. Fourteen articles based on 12 discrete studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies were heterogeneous, with a moderate risk of bias; therefore, a descriptive summary approach was utilized rather than a meta-analytic approach. Synthesized results indicated that survivors of violence experience mild-to-severe levels of distress and mild-to-moderate levels of pain related to gynecologic exams. The findings suggest that survivors of sexual or physical violence experience higher levels of distress than women without this history (i.e., moderate to severe), and this difference was further accentuated among women with more severe posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS). Differences in pain by violence history and PTSS severity were not consistently observed, possibly due to a lack of variability in ratings and small sample sizes. Additional research is needed that bolsters the measurement of exam-related distress and pain, adjusts for confounding variables, and explores mechanisms by which sexual and physical violence impact care experiences. Further empirical work will be critical to developing interventions at the patient and provider levels to improve women's experiences of care.

