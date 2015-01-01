Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cerebral palsy, hereinafter referred to as "cerebral palsy", refers to a non progressive injury that occurs during the development of brain tissue in fetuses or infants. The patients often have walking dysfunction, abnormal balance ability and abnormal body stability, which are mainly caused by Cranial nerves injury. PATIENT CONCERNS: One child diagnosed with ataxia cerebral palsy by the hospital was recruited, aged 6 years and 9 months. The symptoms were: lower limb adduction and internal rotation, left neck tilt to the left due to insufficient muscle tension, and eyes squint to the right. The movement is clumsy and the coordination ability of limbs is poor; Its body balance function is poor, the sitting and standing position cannot keep the body upright and balanced for a long time, and the coordination of the random movement of hands and eyes is poor; Weak spatial cognition and orientation ability; Have persistent central motor dysfunction. When walking, the body leans forward and sideways, and the gait is staggered, which is easy to fall; In terms of expression, it shows vague language and unclear speech; Relatively retarded in intelligence. DIAGNOSIS AND INTERVENTION: The study used swimming training intervention to report a twelve months training intervention program for a child with ataxic cerebral palsy, and evaluated it with Berg balance scale and modified Ashworth scale. OUTCOMES: Swimming training has a significant effect on the rehabilitation of children with ataxic cerebral palsy; The forces from different directions in the water can improve the balance of children with cerebral palsy; Muscle endurance training with medium load intensity can help restore unilateral muscle tension deficiency to a certain extent, and make bilateral muscle tension gradually becomes.consistent, thus enhancing the balance ability, gait and body stability of children with cerebral palsy.

Language: en