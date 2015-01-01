SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beckman S, Castañeda X, Rivas L, Schenker MB. New Solut. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/10482911231212936

38116635

California is home to a multibillion-dollar cannabis (marijuana) industry, but little is known about the occupational health and safety hazards faced by cannabis workers and even less of the stress, mental health, and coping mechanisms among these workers. Previous research has been based on long-term workers at legal businesses, but most California cannabis is produced and sold unlawfully. There are many seasonal workers whose experiences have not been studied. A qualitative study based on focus group discussions and key informant interviews was performed to understand cannabis workers' experiences, knowledge, and perceptions of occupational hazards. Participants reported sources of stress including production pressure and isolation, and mental health outcomes such as depression and mental fatigue. They described primarily maladaptive coping mechanisms. Unique characteristics of the cannabis industry, including criminalization and isolated, remote farms, make interventions challenging. However, policy approaches that involve community organizations could promote worker health.


qualitative methods; cannabis industry; immigrant health; isolated workers; job stress; piece-rate pay

