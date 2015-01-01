Abstract

OBJECTIVES: With this study, we aim to describe transgender and nonbinary adolescents and young adults' stated gender treatment goals at the time of initial presentation to medical care.



METHODS: This is a retrospective chart review of transgender and nonbinary patients aged 10 to 24 seeking specific gender-affirming health care. Charts were reviewed for specifically stated goals of future hormonal or surgical care for gender and analyzed by the experienced or asserted gender (man, woman, nonbinary, eclectic) of participants.



RESULTS: In total, 176 patient encounters were reviewed. Of these, 71% were assigned female at birth. Most participants experienced a masculine gender (46.6%), identified as white (65.3%), and had private health insurance (73.3%). Most patients had a goal of initiating hormone therapy (97.4%) and eventual surgery (87.1%). Of those who had a surgical goal, most (87.5%) desired surgery of the chest or breast, and a minority (29.3%) desired eventual genital surgery. The second-largest gender group was patients who either declined to state an asserted gender or felt unable to describe their gender experience (eclectic, 23.3%), and this group's treatment goals did not mirror any other group's goals.



CONCLUSIONS: At the time of initial presentation to medical care for gender-specific needs, many adolescents are capable of asserting specific treatment goals. Most do not desire genital surgery. A large minority of patients decline to state an asserted gender or feel unable to assert a specific gender, and this population appears distinct from more traditional genders in terms of treatment goals.

Language: en