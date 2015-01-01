Abstract

Understanding how local traffic congestion spreads in urban traffic networks is fundamental to solving congestion problems in cities. In this work, by analyzing the high-resolution data of traffic velocity in Seoul, we empirically investigate the spreading patterns and cluster formation of traffic congestion in a real-world urban traffic network. To do this, we propose a congestion identification method suitable for various types of interacting traffic flows in urban traffic networks. Our method reveals that congestion spreading in Seoul may be characterized by a treelike structure during the morning rush hour but a more persistent loop structure during the evening rush hour. Our findings suggest that diffusion and stacking processes of local congestion play a major role in the formation of urban traffic congestion.

