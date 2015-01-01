Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women has a negative impact on multiple dimensions of women's health. During the Covid-19 pandemic, intimate partner violence against women has continued, and in some contexts has intensified. The aim of this study was to identify the prevalence of intimate partner violence against women during covid-19 pandemic and its association with socioeconomic, behavioral, and life-experience factors.



METHODS AND FINDINGS: Cross-sectional, population-based study conducted in the municipality of Vitória, state of Espírito Santo, from January to May 2022, where 1,086 women aged 18 years and over were interviewed. The World Health Organization (WHO) instrument on violence against women was used to screen outcomes. The prevalence of violence during the pandemic (psychological, physical, and sexual) and bivariate analysis with sociodemographic, behavioral, family, and life history characteristics of women were estimated. The multivariate analysis was carried out for each type of violence, the Poisson regression model was performed with an estimate of robust variance, inserting the variables of interest with (p<0.20). Those with p<0.05 remained in the adjusted model.



RESULTS: The prevalence of violence psychological against women perpetrated by an intimate partner during the pandemic was the most frequent (20.2%), followed by physical (9.0%) and sexual violence (6.5%). Women with less schooling and who were single had a higher prevalence of physical and psychological violence, as did those with a history of sexual abuse in childhood and whose mothers had been beaten by their intimate partners. Sexual violence was more prevalent among non-white, with up to eight years of schooling, whose mothers had a history of intimate partner violence, and who consumed alcohol during four days or more (p<0.01).



CONCLUSION: Psychological, physical, and sexual violence perpetrated by the intimate partner during the pandemic presented high magnitude among women living in Vitória. Sociodemographic, behavioral factors, and personal and maternal experiences of violence were associated with the phenomenon.

