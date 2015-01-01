Abstract

Identifying individual-level and school-level correlates of walking and cycling to school remains a public health priority as only one in four Canadian youth actively travels to school. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of Canadian youth in grades 6 to 10 who walk, cycle, or use motorised transport to go to school, and to examine if school neighbourhood walkability, neighbourhood-level and individual-level correlates are associated with mode of transportation to school. Data come from the 2017/2018 Health Behaviour in School-aged Children study. The walkability of the schools' neighbourhood was measured using the Canadian Active Living Environments (Can-ALE) index. We observed that only 22.4% and 4.2% of youth walked and cycled to school, respectively. Most (73.4%) used motorised transport to school, including 53.2% of youth who lived less than 5 minutes from school. Schools located in neighbourhoods with higher Can-ALE classes (i.e., higher walkability) were positively associated with walking to school. No statistically significant association between school walkability and cycling to school was observed. Individual-level socioeconomic status (SES) was associated with walking, but not cycling, to school. Conversely, neighbourhood-level SES was associated with cycling, but not with walking, to school. Correlates of walking to school differed from those for cycling to school, suggesting that different approaches to promoting active transportation are needed.



SR2S

Language: en