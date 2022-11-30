Abstract

Community violence is a global public health problem that is associated with mental health disorders. Physical activity can enhance mental health and may play an important role in the relationship between exposure to community violence and mental health. We systematically reviewed the literature to better understand the potential role of physical activity in this relationship. In this review, we searched the databases PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Central, PsycInfo, and SPORTdiscus, and conducted a grey literature search of one clinical trials registry and four organizations' websites. The review included quantitative observational studies, intervention studies, and qualitative studies published by November 30, 2022 and that involved generally healthy individuals across the lifespan. Eligible studies included measures of community violence, mental health, and physical activity. Five studies met the inclusion criteria for the review. Four studies were conducted in high-income countries, only two minority populations were represented in the studies, and none of the studies included older adults or children. Studies defined and measured community violence, mental health, and physical activity in different ways. In most studies, physical activity was not a primary focus but assessed as one item within a larger construct. The role of physical activity was examined differently across the studies and only one study found a significant role (mediator) of physical activity. This review revealed that few studies have specifically examined physical activity's role in the relationship between exposure to community violence and mental health. Further research is needed involving low-income countries, diverse minority populations, and children.

Language: en