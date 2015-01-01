Abstract

Lifestyle risk behaviours-physical inactivity, poor diet, poor sleep, recreational screen time, and alcohol and tobacco use-collectively known as the "Big 6" emerge during adolescence and significantly contribute to chronic disease development into adulthood. To address this issue, the Health4Life program targeted the Big 6 risk behaviours simultaneously via a co-designed eHealth school-based multiple health behaviour change (MHBC) intervention. This study used multiple causal mediation analysis to investigate some potential mediators of Health4Life's effects on the Big 6 primary outcomes from a cluster randomised controlled trial of Health4Life among Australian school children. Mediators of knowledge, behavioural intentions, self-efficacy, and self-control were assessed. The results revealed a complex pattern of mediation effects across different outcomes. Whilst there was a direct effect of the intervention on reducing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity risk, the impact on sleep duration appeared to occur indirectly through the hypothesised mediators. Conversely, for alcohol and tobacco use, both direct and indirect effects were observed in opposite directions cancelling out the total effect (competitive partial mediation). The intervention's effects on alcohol and tobacco use highlighted complexities, suggesting the involvement of additional undetected mediators. However, little evidence supported mediation for screen time and sugar-sweetened beverage intake risk. These findings emphasise the need for tailored approaches when addressing different risk behaviours and designing effective interventions to target multiple health risk behaviours.



The trial was pre-registered with the Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000431123.

