Sangsue J, Depallens S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2023; 19(855): 2412-2415.
SECURE : un outil pour évaluer les mineurs victimes de violences conjugales
(Copyright © 2023, Medecine et Hygiene)
PMID
38117112
Growing up in a climate of domestic violence can have serious repercussions on the health and development of minors. The Child Abuse and Neglect Team (CAN Team) specializes in detecting and analyzing this type of violence. Based on the literature, a tool for structuring the clinical assessment of the child's situation has been created, considering the context of the violence and the risk and protective factors. The tool is described in this article, which offers recommendations for primary care physicians in assessing the danger to a child or adolescent's development.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Minors; *Domestic Violence/prevention & control