Sangsue J, Depallens S. Rev. Med. Suisse 2023; 19(855): 2412-2415.

SECURE : un outil pour évaluer les mineurs victimes de violences conjugales

(Copyright © 2023, Medecine et Hygiene)

10.53738/REVMED.2023.19.855.2412

38117112

Growing up in a climate of domestic violence can have serious repercussions on the health and development of minors. The Child Abuse and Neglect Team (CAN Team) specializes in detecting and analyzing this type of violence. Based on the literature, a tool for structuring the clinical assessment of the child's situation has been created, considering the context of the violence and the risk and protective factors. The tool is described in this article, which offers recommendations for primary care physicians in assessing the danger to a child or adolescent's development.

Grandir dans un climat de violences conjugales peut avoir de graves répercussions sur la santé et le développement des mineurs. Le CAN Team (Child Abuse and Neglect Team), groupe hospitalier de protection de l'enfant, est spécialisé dans la détection et l'analyse de ce type de violences. Sur la base de la littérature, un outil permettant de structurer l'évaluation clinique de la situation de l'enfant a été élaboré, en tenant compte du contexte de violences et des facteurs de risque et de protection. Cet instrument est décrit dans cet article qui propose des recommandations aux médecins de premier recours pour apprécier le danger pesant sur l'évolution de l'enfant ou de l'adolescent.


Language: fr

Adolescent; Child; Humans; Minors; *Domestic Violence/prevention & control

