McHenry RD, Smith CA. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2023; 31(1): e103.
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38115110
BACKGROUND: Major trauma is a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide, and many healthcare systems seek to improve outcomes following severe injury with provision of pre-hospital critical care. Much research has focussed on the efficacy of pre-hospital critical care and advanced pre-hospital interventions, but less is known about how the structure of pre-hospital critical care services may influence response to major trauma. This study assessed the association between likelihood of pre-hospital critical care response in major trauma and factors important in the planning and development of those services: geographic isolation, time of day, and tasking mechanism.
Humans; Retrospective Studies; Ambulances; Hospitals; *Emergency Medical Services; *Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology/therapy; England/epidemiology; Geographic isolation; Geospatial modelling; Pre-hospital emergency medicine; Tasking