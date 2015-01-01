Abstract

Recent advancements in computer vision and deep learning techniques have facilitated notable progress in scene understanding, thereby assisting rescue teams in achieving precise damage assessment. In this paper, we present RescueNet, a meticulously curated high-resolution post-disaster dataset that includes detailed classification and semantic segmentation annotations. This dataset aims to facilitate comprehensive scene understanding in the aftermath of natural disasters. RescueNet comprises post-disaster images collected after Hurricane Michael, obtained using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from multiple impacted regions. The uniqueness of RescueNet lies in its provision of high-resolution post-disaster imagery, accompanied by comprehensive annotations for each image. Unlike existing datasets that offer annotations limited to specific scene elements such as buildings, RescueNet provides pixel-level annotations for all classes, including buildings, roads, pools, trees, and more. Furthermore, we evaluate the utility of the dataset by implementing state-of-the-art segmentation models on RescueNet, demonstrating its value in enhancing existing methodologies for natural disaster damage assessment.

