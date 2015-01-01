Abstract

Few nationally representative studies examine suicidality and substance use during 2020; as such, we explored the role of substance use disorders (SUDs) on suicidality among adults and adolescents in 2020. Data were derived from N = 26,084 adult participants, representing 240 million U.S. adults weighted, and N = 5,723 adolescent participants, representing 25 million U.S. adolescents (12-17 years.). Separate logistic regressions for adults and adolescents were used to assess the association of DSM-5 SUDs, related factors, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors (ideation, planning, and attempts). In 2020, adults with SUDs were nearly 4 times more likely to seriously consider suicide (aOR = 3.94, 95% CI: 3.19, 4.86), 3 times more likely to make a suicide plan (aOR = 3.09, 95% CI: 2.25, 4.25), and nearly 4 times more likely to attempt suicide (aOR = 3.77, 95% CI: 2.29, 6.19) than adults without SUDs. Adolescents with SUDs were 4 times more likely to consider suicide (aOR = 3.69, 95% CI: 2.47, 5.51), 5 times as likely to make a suicide plan (aOR = 5.14, 95% CI: 3.25, 8.13) and to attempt suicide (aOR = 5.27, 95% CI: 2.91, 9.53) than adolescents without SUDs. Adult females and individuals experiencing poverty were twice as likely to attempt suicide than adult males and individuals not living in poverty. Adolescent females were 3-5 times more likely to seriously consider, plan, and attempt suicide than adolescent males. Interventions to curb suicidality among individuals with SUDs are crucial.

Language: en