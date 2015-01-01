Abstract

BACKGROUND: As of May 2023, 23 states and Washington, DC have legalized the sale of cannabis for adults aged 21+, and 38 states, three territories, and D.C. have legalized medical cannabis. Exposure to cannabis retailers could increase adolescent cannabis use. Few studies have examined the impact of residential proximity to cannabis retailers on adolescent cannabis use, and previous findings are inconsistent.



METHODS: This study examined associations between proximity to cannabis retailers and past 30-day cannabis use. Data were from Project Cal Teens, a statewide survey of California adolescents regarding cannabis-related opinions/behaviors (N = 1406, mean age = 15.5 years, 48% female, 38% Hispanic/Latinx, 33% White, 15% Asian/Pacific Islander, 10% Black/African American, 5% Other/Multiracial). Participants were recruited via schools/social media in 2018-2020.



RESULTS: For every additional 5 driving miles to the nearest cannabis retailer, the risk of past 30-day cannabis use was reduced by 3.6% [IRR: 0.964; 95% CI: 0.935-0.994]. For every additional 5 miles from a licensed retailer, the risk of past 30-day cannabis use was reduced by 4.3% [IRR: 0.957; 95% CI: 0.926-0.989]. Interaction analyses revealed that among Hispanic/Latinx students, every 5 miles from a licensed retailer was associated with an 11.9% reduction in the risk of past 30-day cannabis use [IRR: 0.881; 95% CI: 0.820-0.945].



CONCLUSIONS: As the number of cannabis retailers in the U.S. increases with the continued legalization of adult cannabis use, research examining the effects of these policies on underage use is crucial. Interventions could include enforcement of zoning laws in/near residential areas to reduce accessibility of adolescents to cannabis retailers.

