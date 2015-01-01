Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rates of suicide in the Active Component of the military have significantly increased since 2010, with particularly high rates among Army service members. One element of the Army's approach to suicide prevention relies on noncommissioned officers (NCOs) as gatekeepers who have regular contact with soldiers. NCOs receive suicide prevention training, but there is limited evidence that such training leads to behavior change.



METHODS: We surveyed 2468 Army NCOs participating in leadership development courses to determine (a) if training on suicide prevention and soft skills (e.g., active listening) was associated with gatekeeper behavior and use of soft skills; and (b) whether that association was explained by two potential barriers, stigma and perceptions of efficacy.



RESULTS: Both the number of suicide prevention training topics and soft skills trained were associated with increased gatekeeper behavior; these relationships were explained in part by lower stigma and higher efficacy for use of soft skills. The use of interactive training methods and receiving coaching after training were not associated with stigma or efficacy, though both methods were associated with more frequent use of soft skills.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that the content and format of training is important to preparing NCOs to fulfill a gatekeeper role.

