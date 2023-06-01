Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the potential categories of health risk Guizhou Province.



METHODS: From November to December 2021, 4452 rural students in middle school students with average age of(13.5±1.6) years were selected from Guizhou Province by multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method.1505(33.8%) students in the first grade, 1958(44.0%) students in the second grade and 989(22.2%) students in the third grade. There were 2295 boys(51.5%) and 2157 girls(48.5%). Basic information questionnaire, health risk behavior questionnaire and self-control scale were used for questionnaire survey. Latent category analysis was used to explore the potential categories of health risk behaviors, and disordered multiple classification logistic regression analysis was used to explore the relationship between potential categories and self-control.



RESULTS: The health risk behaviors of rural middle school students in Guizhou Province could be divided into four potential categories: low risk group(71.4%), medium risk group(11.6%), sub-high risk group(5.2%) and high risk group(10.7%). There were statistically significant differences in the distribution characteristics of potential categories of junior middle school students with different gender, grade, nationality, only child, accommodation, stay-behind, academic performance, academic pressure, peer relationship, parent-child relationship, teacher-student relationship and domestic violence(P<0.05 or P<0.01). Taking the low-risk group as the reference group, the highest self-control scores were in the medium risk group(OR=1.049, 95%CI 1.040-1.058), the sub-high risk group(OR=1.098, 95%CI 1.083-1.113), and the high risk group(OR=1.077, 95%CI 1.066-1.087).



CONCLUSION: The latent characteristics of health risk behavior of rural junior middle school students in Guizhou Province are obvious. Improving self-control ability can reduce the occurrence of medium risk group, sub-high risk group and high risk group.

Language: zh