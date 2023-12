Abstract

According to this study:



- In patients with depression and anxiety disorders, antidepressant medication and running had comparable effects on mental health, but running was more beneficial for physical health.



- Physical health outcomes such as weight, waist circumference, blood pressure rates, heart rate, and heart rate variability were generally more favorable in the running therapy group.



[SafetyLit note: This news report seems to refer to a conference presentation by Brenda Penninx (Vrije University, Amsterdam). It may refer to https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2021.03.026

