Citation
Huang CJ, Huang CY. Am. J. Orthopsychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Orthopsychiatric Association, Publisher Wiley Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
38127513
Abstract
Asian American parents have experienced significant stressors associated with racial discrimination and anticipatory COVID-19-related discrimination fear during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact their mental health. Emotion regulation strategies may attenuate the negative effects of discrimination experiences on mental health, but existing findings have been inconsistent regarding the associations between these factors, particularly among the Asian American population. One hundred ninety-three Asian American parents (M(age) = 40.58 years, SD = 6.42 years; 82.4% female) were assessed on their discrimination experiences (racial discrimination in the past year, COVID-19 discrimination fear), emotion regulation strategies (cognitive reappraisal, expressive suppression), and mental health (depression, anxiety). Significant interactions emerged between expressive suppression and racial discrimination in the past year on depression (b =.02, p =.006) and anxiety (b =.03, p <.001). Cognitive reappraisal did not significantly moderate the associations between discrimination experiences and mental health.
