|
Citation
|
Lupke K, Gerard A, Murdoch B, Gundarpi N, Parker S. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38126843
|
Abstract
|
The recent dramatic rise in the prescription of medicinal cannabis in Australia1 is not supported by growing evidence of its efficacy and effectiveness. The TGA guidance states, 'medicinal cannabis products containing THC are generally not appropriate for patients who have a previous psychotic or concurrent active mood or anxiety disorder'.2 However, despite the limited evidence to support its use in the management of mental disorders,3 anxiety is one of the most frequent indications for prescription.1 Furthermore, young people are more likely to be prescribed high-dose ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products than formulations where cannabidiol (CBD) is prioritised. These trends are concerning given the established risks of youth cannabis use on mental health outcomes and neurocognition.
Language: en