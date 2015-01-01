Abstract

The efficacy of human activity recognition (HAR) models mostly relies on the characteristics

derived from domain expertise. The input of the classification algorithm

consists of many characteristics that are utilized to accurately and effectively classify

human physical activities. In contemporary research, machine learning techniques

have been increasingly employed to automatically extract characteristics from unprocessed

sensory input to develop models for Human Activity Recognition (HAR)

and classify various activities. The primary objective of this research is to compare

and contrast several machine learning models and determine a reliable and precise

classification model for classifying activities. This study does a comparison analysis

in order to assess the efficacy of 10 distinct machine learning models using frequently

used datasets in the field of HAR. In this work, three benchmark public human walking

datasets are being used. The research is conducted based on eight evaluating

parameters. Based on the study conducted, it was seen that the machine learning

classification models Random Forest, Extra Tree, and Light Gradient Boosting Machine

had superior performance in all the eight evaluating parameters compared to

specific datasets. Consequently, it can be inferred that machine learning significantly

enhances performance within the area of Human Activity Recognition (HAR). This

study can be utilized to provide suitable model selection for HAR-based datasets.

Furthermore, this research can be utilized to facilitate the identification of various

walking patterns for bipedal robotic systems.

Language: en