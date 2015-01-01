|
Talbot M, Pullman L, Sokolov M, Reilly T, Russell R, Dion CA, Théoret D, Slobogean G. BMJ Mil. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38124226
INTRODUCTION: Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members must complete an annual fitness evaluation. Members with a total hip arthroplasty (THA) may be at risk of injury during these strenuous tests. To inform CAF policy, we sought expert consensus on the safety of fitness testing for members with a THA.
Risk management; Health policy; Hip; OCCUPATIONAL & INDUSTRIAL MEDICINE