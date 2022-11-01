|
Citation
|
Edwards M, Morrow EL, Duff MC. Brain Impair. 2023; 24(3): 568-585.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38124901
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Deficits in decision-making are a common consequence of moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Less is known, however, about how individuals with TBI perform on moral decision-making tasks. To address this gap in the literature, the current study probed moral decision-making in a sample of individuals with TBI using a widely employed experimental measure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Moral judgment; traumatic brain injury; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/diagnosis; *Decision Making/physiology; cognition; Cognition/physiology; moral decision-making; Morals