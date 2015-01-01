Abstract

Total sleep deprivation (TSD) negatively affects cognitive functions, especially vigilance attention, but studies on vigilance changes in terms of electroencephalography (EEG) microstates after TSD are limited. This study investigates the impact of TSD on vigilance attention, EEG microstates and its relationship. Thirty healthy adult males completed a psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) before, 24 h after, and 36 h after TSD while their EEG was recorded during rest. Microstate analysis revealed significant changes in the occurrence and contribution of microstate class B after TSD. Moreover, changes in the probability of transitioning between microstate classes A and D were observed, correlating with decreased vigilance. Specifically, a positive correlation was found between transitioning from class B to class C and vigilance, while a trend of negative correlation was observed between transitioning between classes A and D and vigilance. These findings indicate abnormal activity in the salience network and dorsal attention network following sleep deprivation. TSD impairs vigilance attention, as demonstrated by the effects on EEG microstate class B and the transitions between classes A and D. The study suggests its potential as an early warning indicator for predicting vigilance attention after sleep deprivation.

