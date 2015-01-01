|
Aldridge K, Guzman KE, Machin Y, Fonarov I, Casadesus D. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e49096.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
38125222
Lightning is a common atmospheric occurrence. However, lightning strikes are not a frequent environmental cause of human injury. Survivors may present with Lichtenberg figures, a fern-like skin manifestation, and burns of varying severity. After a lightning strike, our patient demonstrated atypical cutaneous manifestations of large, ecchymotic discolorations on the medial upper extremities. After a comprehensive evaluation, the patient fully recovered and was discharged home without limitations. This case highlights lightning strike injury, including common findings, epidemiology, mechanisms, and prevention.
Language: en
lichtenberg figure; lightning; lightning injury; myalgia; weather conditions