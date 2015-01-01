SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Aldridge K, Guzman KE, Machin Y, Fonarov I, Casadesus D. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e49096.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.49096

PMID

38125222

PMCID

PMC10732266

Abstract

Lightning is a common atmospheric occurrence. However, lightning strikes are not a frequent environmental cause of human injury. Survivors may present with Lichtenberg figures, a fern-like skin manifestation, and burns of varying severity. After a lightning strike, our patient demonstrated atypical cutaneous manifestations of large, ecchymotic discolorations on the medial upper extremities. After a comprehensive evaluation, the patient fully recovered and was discharged home without limitations. This case highlights lightning strike injury, including common findings, epidemiology, mechanisms, and prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

lichtenberg figure; lightning; lightning injury; myalgia; weather conditions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print