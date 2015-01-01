Abstract

Lightning is a common atmospheric occurrence. However, lightning strikes are not a frequent environmental cause of human injury. Survivors may present with Lichtenberg figures, a fern-like skin manifestation, and burns of varying severity. After a lightning strike, our patient demonstrated atypical cutaneous manifestations of large, ecchymotic discolorations on the medial upper extremities. After a comprehensive evaluation, the patient fully recovered and was discharged home without limitations. This case highlights lightning strike injury, including common findings, epidemiology, mechanisms, and prevention.

Language: en