Abstract

The emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought numerous challenges, including the management of psychological and psychiatric disorders, leading to an increased risk of suicide. At the end of the COVID-19 emergency, we wonder what the impact of the pandemic has been, and still is, on the state of public mental health with respect to the phenomenon of suicide. Therefore, this review aims to explore the psychological and forensic aspects of suicide in the post-COVID-19 emergency era. The paper will delve into the various psychiatric disorders associated in the literature with COVID-19, the risk factors for suicide during the pandemic, and measures that can be taken to prevent suicide in the post-COVID-19 era. Additionally, the paper will look at how forensic experts investigate suicide cases due to COVID-19 and the legal implications of suicide due to the pandemic. The findings of this study will provide insights into the psychological and forensic aspects of suicide in the post-COVID era, and emphasize interventions and policy development to address this growing public health concern.

