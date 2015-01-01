Abstract

Aging may increase the risk of maxillofacial and dentoalveolar trauma (MDT). This review assessed global trends in scientific publications on MDT in the elderly. Six databases were searched. Studies about MDT in the elderly (≥60 years old) were included in two text mining stages (S1 and S2). In S1, all studies with elderly subjects were included, while in S2 only studies in which the elderly were assessed in a separate set of data or in a subanalysis by age groups were included. In S1, relevant data were mined using VantagePoint™ software. In S2, data were descriptively analyzed. There were 2265 studies at S1 and 110 at S2. The publication dates spanned from 1963 to 2023. In S1, the most cited keywords and terms were aged (n = 1872), male (n = 1839), female (n = 1777), "mandible fracture" (n = 460), "orbit fracture" (n = 362), and "maxilla fracture" (n = 118). Thirty authors published 10 or more articles with visible collaboration networks. There was a progressive increase in publications, especially in Europe (n = 150). In S2, most studies were case reports/case series (n = 62). The primary etiology was accidental falls (n = 84), the most affected region was the middle third of the face (n = 65), and dental trauma was rarely reported (n = 15). Cone Beam computed tomography was the most used diagnostic tool (n = 67). Of the 81 articles that addressed therapy, 52 opted for surgical treatment. Although there has been an increase in the number of articles on MDT over the years, studies with the elderly population as a specific study group are still needed. Accidental falls were the most reported etiology, while the middle third of the face and the mandible were the anatomic region and bone most affected, respectively. The high number of case reports indicates the need for improvement in the available scientific evidence about MDT in the elderly.

Language: en