Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited research on trauma in people with disability (PWD), despite potentially increased risk for trauma and negative outcomes following injury.



OBJECTIVE: This study describes characteristics of trauma among both narrow and broad subsamples of PWD.



METHODS: Data from the 2016 National Trauma Data Bank was used to identify two Disability Comparison Groups (DCGs). DCG-1 included adult patients with a functionally dependent health status, and DCG-2 included DCG-1 plus other adult patients with disability-associated diagnoses. Trauma characteristics (e.g., signs of life, intent of injury, mechanism of injury, and injury severity score [ISS]) were compared via logistic regression.



RESULTS: Among the 782,241 reported trauma events, 39,011 belonged to DCG-1 and 193,513 to DCG-2. Falls caused most instances of trauma across both groups (DCG-1: 88.7 %; DCG-2: 67.3 %). Both DCGs were less likely than patients without disability to arrive at the facility without signs of life (DCG-1:aOR = 0.22, 95%CI 0.15-0.31; DCG-2:aOR = 0.40, 95%CI 0.36-0.45) or to have an ISS greater than 15 (DCG-1:aOR = 0.81, 95%CI 0.79-0.84; DCG-2:aOR = 0.92, 95%CI:0.91-0.94). They were, however, more likely to have an ISS greater than or equal to 8 (DCG-1:aOR = 1.14, 95%CI 1.11-1.16; DCG-2:aOR = 1.06, 95%CI 1.05-1.07).



CONCLUSION: PWD have greater odds for moderately scored injuries and presenting with signs of life at U.S. trauma centers compared to patients without disability. However, they can be more likely to have certain intents and mechanisms of trauma depending on their functional status and the nature of their impairment. Differences warrant further and continued assessment of trauma experiences among patients with pre-existing disability.

