Citation
MacCallum CA, Lo LA, Pistawka CA, Christiansen A, Boivin M. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright

DOI
PMID
38124429
Abstract
ISSUES: Vaporisation is a common method of cannabis administration. Inconsistent terminology and jargon regarding vaporisation has led to confusion. The increasing public interest and access to cannabis, combined with possible safety concerns associated with certain cannabis vaping products, warrants improved consumer and public and health care professional knowledge. APPROACH: To improve this knowledge, we conducted a review of the common terminology, regulatory status, products and device types related to cannabis vaporisation.
Language: en
Keywords
health education; cannabis; cannabis concentrates; e-cigarette; vaping; vaporisation