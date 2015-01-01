Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Severe coagulopathy due to consumption of synthetic cannabinoids adulterated with brodifacoum, a long-acting anticoagulant, is an emerging worldwide hazard. Here, we review the spectrum of imaging findings in adulterated cannabinoid poisoning.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this retrospective study, we used the Israeli Poison Information Center database to identify patients with cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy who presented to the Rambam Health Care Campus, where most patients were treated during an outbreak in northern Israel between September 2021 and June 2022. All relevant imaging studies for these patients were reviewed. We estimated the sensitivity of findings for cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy. Associations between a continuous variable and a dichotomous outcome were assessed with the Mann-Whitney U test.



RESULTS: We identified 48 patients (mean age 40 years ± 9 [SD], 43 males) with 54 hospitalizations due to cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy. Symptomatic hemorrhage was documented in 50 (93%) cases at presentation, most of whom (78%) had hemorrhage from multiple systems. The most common bleeding site was the genitourinary collecting system, with a characteristic sign of suburothelial bleeding in 16/18 of performed abdominal CTs (sensitivity 89% [CI 65-99%] for cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy). Intramural bowel hematomas were noted in 70% (7/10) of CTs of patients with gastrointestinal bleeding. Incidental bleeding sites were identified on imaging in 24% of patients. An increased number of bleeding sites was associated with need for vasopressors (difference in bleeding sites 3.00 [95% CI 0.99-4.00], p = 0.026).



CONCLUSION: CT plays a key role in the diagnosis and work-up of adulterated cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy. Characteristic signs include suburothelial hemorrhage and intramural bowel hematomas. CLINICAL RELEVANCE STATEMENT: Recognition of radiological signs of adulterated synthetic cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy is critical for optimizing outbreak control on the public health level and ensuring timely treatment on the individual patient level. KEY POINTS: • Severe coagulopathy due to consumption of synthetic cannabinoids adulterated with brodifacoum, a long-acting anticoagulant, is an emerging worldwide threat. • Characteristic imaging signs include suburothelial bleeding, intramural bowel hematomas, and rare incidental bleeding sites. • Imaging has a pivotal role in optimizing outbreak control and ensuring timely and appropriate treatment.

