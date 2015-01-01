|
Citation
|
Rhodes RE. Exerc. Sport Sci. Rev. 2024; 52(1): 13-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38126402
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this article was to review predictors of the physical activity (PA) intention-behavior relationship. The review provides evidence for the hypothesis that reflective (consciously deliberated expectations of PA), regulatory (tactics used to enact intentions), and reflexive (stimulus-based associative motivation) processes represent independent determinants of translating PA intentions into action, yet differ in relative contribution across time and circumstance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Motivation; *Exercise; *Intention; Motor Activity