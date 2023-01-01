|
Citation
|
Hatch T, Olona A, Lopez V, Romanowich P. Exp. Clin. Psychopharmacol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38127519
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis use and cannabis use disorder diagnoses continue to increase in United States college-aged students as more states legalize recreational cannabis. Previous studies have attempted to associate cannabis use with delay discount rates, which involves participants making choices for smaller sooner versus larger later hypothetical rewards. More smaller sooner choices result in higher discount rates and suggest increased impulsivity. Delay discounting studies have shown a significant, but small effect size with people who use cannabis more likely to choose the smaller sooner rewards, relative to people who do not use cannabis. The present study tested whether students with different experience using cannabis (people who currently use cannabis, people who formerly used cannabis, or people who never used cannabis) would be sensitive to sharing a proportion of hypothetical marijuana with another individual at a given social distance, as a putative measure for cannabis value.
Language: en