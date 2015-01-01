Abstract

The purpose of the investigation was to analyze the experiences and perspectives on violence against women in the Apurímac region, Peru. The analysis was carried out through interviews with women in each of the provinces of Apurimac. The aim was to learn about the status of women's rights and the effectiveness of provisions and regulations for their protection. The article will also explore the vast cultural and social diversity present in the interviews themselves, in contrast to the current normative system. As a general conclusion, it became evident that women in Apurimac-Peru suffered different types of abuse and mistreatment just because they were women and that they did not feel any kind of support from the authorities, showing a lack of interest from the state in improving the current situation of women in Peruvian society.

