|
Citation
|
Fang X, Zhao L, Pang R, Li H, Ye P. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1191723.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38125842
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has highlighted the critical importance of sufficient preparedness for public health emergencies. This places higher requirements on the ability of medical staff to deal with such emergencies. Nonetheless, education courses on public health emergencies in China are usually aimed at public health students, and not at all medical college students. Importantly, these medical students will become medical workers who are generally the first-contact personnel and play an irreplaceable role in responding to most public health emergencies. Therefore, it is urgent to strengthen educational courses to enable these students to adequately prevent and respond to public health emergencies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Public Health; prevention; Educational Status; Emergencies; public health emergencies; *COVID-19/prevention & control; *Students, Medical; medical college students; medical education; response; responsibility of education