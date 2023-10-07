Abstract

The question of what we know about the treatment of soldiers who are prisoners of war and kidnapped civilians is more relevant today than ever. On October 7, 2023, for 239 Israelis, the transition from an independent and autonomous person to a captive was a sharp, brutal transition that interrupted the continuity of life. Taking prisoners of war (POWs) at this time included, in addition to soldiers, kidnapped civilians, older men, women, teenagers, children and toddlers. The existing knowledge about the treatment of such diverse populations, and in such large numbers, is scarce. Hence, it is a great challenge for all care providers when the POWs return home.

