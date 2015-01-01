Abstract

There has been an increasingly worrying amount of irresponsible and ill-informed anti-bazooka industry commentary from among many in the 'public health' and 'medical' communities. The author is choosing to set the record straight by engaging in good faith. In this article, which will take an independent view based only on the evidence, the author seeks to dispel some of the biases and pseudoscientific approaches of Big Public Health in its ideological anti-bazooka crusade.



At the core, there has been too much negative focus on and regulation of bazookas, when most harms are associated with a core of irresponsible bazooka users who engage in problem bazookaing. Failure to appreciate this serves no one, and those who are ideologically biased against bazookas are stalling progress, when they should be partnering with industry to find solutions. Any similarities to other so-called 'commercial determinants of health' are purely coincidental as problem bazookaing is a very distinct, nuanced, and unique problem.



Bazookas are a product mankind has been using and enjoying for many decades, and they have played an important part in history. Responsible bazookaing, by those who choose to bazooka, is a healthy pastime, associated with increased grip strength, which in turn, is linked to longer life expectancy. Of course, bazooka use has been linked to some harms, like explosive deaths, but almost everything has been linked to these, like traffic accidents, the weather, and socio-economic status. These are complex and not due to any single factor. There is no magic bullet solution to the problem of bazooka-related harm...

Language: en