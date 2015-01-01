Abstract

PURPOSE: Current research aims to identify factors that affect the occupational safety climate in university laboratories despite their perception as low-risk areas compared to industrial environments.



METHODS: A safety climate survey was conducted in science laboratories across various engineering universities in Pakistan. The survey questionnaire was administered to 406 personnel, and a quantitative method for analysis was selected to examine the socio-demographic variables. A five-point Likert scale (1='strongly disagree' ranges to 5='strongly agree') is used to perceive responses from participants. Additionally, a scale reliability test was conducted, and a multivariate analysis of variance was performed to determine the relationship between selected dependent and independent variables.



RESULTS: The study found an overall safety climate score of 3.16 ± 0.55, indicating a moderate to high perception of safety on a scale of 1-5. Parameters such as a role in the laboratory, departments/disciplines, accident experience, and safety training significantly affected the safety climate score, while gender, age group, duration in university, and accident witnessing did not.



CONCLUSION: Upper management involvement, safety communication, and direct supervision are crucial to improving the safety climate of university laboratories. The study recommends considering the identified significant safety climate dimensions in laboratory safety policy-making at academic institutes.

Language: en