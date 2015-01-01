Abstract

This paper provides a detailed summary and discussion of the concept of stress and how it relates to the health, wellbeing, and performance of corrections officers. In line with these objectives, we focus on three areas: (1) providing a more detailed definition of the concept of stress; (2) a discussion of the ways that increased exposure to stress may impact corrections officers' physical and mental health; and (3) a summary of prevention and intervention strategies that are relevant for corrections officers and have shown promise in dampening the consequences of increased stress exposure. More in-depth knowledge of the concept of stress and the underlying processes that link stress to negative outcomes will provide policy makers and corrections departments with an understanding of the characteristics of prevention and intervention strategies that are expected to be most effective in limiting the consequences of stress.

Language: en