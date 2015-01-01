|
Matuza T, Shikh A, Sullivan SR, Wheeler A, Miranda R. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 14: e100670.
BACKGROUND: Hopelessness is one of the best-studied cognitive predictors of depression and suicide. Previous research suggests that hopelessness may develop through repetitive thinking about the occurrence of positive and negative future outcomes. The present study sought to investigate whether mental rehearsal in making optimistic future-event predictions, or induced optimism, would lead to reductions in hopelessness, particularly among individuals with a history of suicide ideation or suicide attempts.
Young adults; Suicide ideation; Hopelessness; Induced optimism; Suicide attempts