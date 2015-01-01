SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Matuza T, Shikh A, Sullivan SR, Wheeler A, Miranda R. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 14: e100670.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadr.2023.100670

38125966

PMC10732345

BACKGROUND: Hopelessness is one of the best-studied cognitive predictors of depression and suicide. Previous research suggests that hopelessness may develop through repetitive thinking about the occurrence of positive and negative future outcomes. The present study sought to investigate whether mental rehearsal in making optimistic future-event predictions, or induced optimism, would lead to reductions in hopelessness, particularly among individuals with a history of suicide ideation or suicide attempts.

METHODS: Participants with (n = 58) and without (n = 76) a history of suicide ideation or attempts were randomly assigned to either practice making optimistic future-event predictions or to a control condition in which they practiced making a lexical decision (using the same stimuli) over three study sessions, each separated by one week.

RESULTS: Findings offered modest support for the hypothesis that induced optimism would decrease hopelessness but not improve mood; this was regardless of history of suicide ideation or attempts. LIMITATIONS: The sample was predominantly female, and assessment of suicide ideation and attempt history was not confirmed by clinical interview, which may limit generalizability.

CONCLUSION: Practice in making optimistic future-event predictions over time may be one way to reduce the hopelessness-related cognitions that confer vulnerability to suicide ideation and behavior.


Young adults; Suicide ideation; Hopelessness; Induced optimism; Suicide attempts

