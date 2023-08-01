Abstract

In this case report, we describe a 23-year-old male with Ebstein's anomaly who experienced out-of-hospital cardiac arrest due to commotio cordis following cliff diving. The patient previously underwent a Cone procedure and re-do reduction tricuspid valvuloplasty. Comprehensive investigations revealed no new ischemic events or structural abnormalities. He received an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator during an uneventful outpatient visit. This is the first reported case of commotio cordis in a patient with Ebstein's anomaly, suggesting a potential increased risk in individuals with congenital heart diseases. This highlights the significance of tertiary prevention in such cases. LEARNING OBJECTIVE: Through this case, readers may be able to review the incidence and electrical abnormalities leading to sudden cardiac death in patients with commotio cordis, the clinical presentation and mechanism of injury, and the current consensus regarding the management of commotio cordis.

Language: en