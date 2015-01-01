Abstract

There is a dearth of population-based studies regarding firearm-related deaths and years of potential life lost among American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/AN). Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) We Based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS) data for the three most recent years (2018-2020), we analyzed the demographic characteristics of AI/ANs who succumbed to firearm violence. AI/ANs averaged almost 500 firearm-related deaths per year. The majority of these deaths were observed among individuals 20-39 years of age (53%), males (84.4%), and in the West (55.3%). A plurality of these firearm-related deaths were suicides (48.9%) followed by homicides (43.5%). During the 3-year study period, the age-adjusted firearm death rate increased almost 5 times the growth of the AI/AN population. Also, a staggering 67,050 years of potential life were lost before the age of 80 years (YPLL80) during this period. Firearm suicides were responsible for the largest proportion of YPLL80s (48.5%). Traditional legal interventions [e.g., child access prevention (CAP) laws and extreme risk protection orders (ERPO)], if expanded to more states could potentially help reduce AI/AN firearm mortality. None of the 10 states with the highest firearm mortality of AI/AN have ERPOs and 8 of the 10 do not have CAP laws. Also, a renewed focus on cultural continuity and indigenous protective factors is essential to ameliorate the level of firearm violence in AI/ANs.

