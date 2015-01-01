Abstract

Mandatory reporting of elder abuse aims to detect and prevent mistreatment and improve services. Service users and their relatives can raise concerns, but only staff can file mandatory reports. This article examines how the concerns of service users and relatives were managed by designated officials in reports of mistreatments in care for older adults in Sweden. We lean on sociological theories of "interpersonal trouble" and organizational "disputes domains." The thematic analysis is based on 28 incident reports initiated by service users or their relatives. The analysis shows that the reports were managed in one of three ways: asymmetrically, by 1) dismissing or 2) supporting the complainant's position, or symmetrically, by 3) treating complainants' accounts as credible but minimizing their seriousness. There were differences between reports initiated by service users and relatives. Dismissing concerns about abuse, mainly those made by relatives, risks support for service users failing.

Language: en