Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the visual function correlates of self-reported vision-related night driving difficulties among drivers.



METHODS: One hundred and seven drivers (age: 46.06 ± 8.24, visual acuity [VA] of 0.2logMAR or better) were included in the study. A standard vision and night driving questionnaire (VND-Q) was administered. VA and contrast sensitivity were measured under photopic and mesopic conditions. Mesopic VA was remeasured after introducing a peripheral glare source into the participants' field of view to enable computation of disability glare index. Regression analyses were used to assess the associations between VND-Q scores, and visual function measures.



RESULTS: The mean VND-Q score was -3.96±1.95 logit (interval scale score: 2.46±1.28). Simple linear regression models for photopic contrast sensitivity, mesopic VA, mesopic contrast sensitivity, and disability index significantly predicted VND-Q score (P<0.05), with mesopic VA and disability glare index accounting for the greatest variation (21 %) in VND-Q scores followed by photopic contrast sensitivity (19 %), and mesopic contrast sensitivity (15 %). A multiple regression model to determine the association between the predictors (photopic contrast sensitivity, mesopic VA, mesopic contrast sensitivity, and disability index) and VND-Q score yielded significant results, F (4, 102) = 8.58, P < 0.001, adj. R(2) = 0.2224. Seeing dark-colored cars was the most challenging vision task.



CONCLUSION: Changes in mesopic visual acuity, photopic and mesopic contrast sensitivity, as well as disability glare index are associated with and explain night driving-related visual difficulties. It is recommended to incorporate measurement of these visual functions into assessments related to driving performance.

