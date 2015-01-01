SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boadi-Kusi SB, Aikins PM, Zaabaar E, Duku AG. J. Optom. 2023; 17(3): e100506.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.optom.2023.100506

PMID

38128433

Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the visual function correlates of self-reported vision-related night driving difficulties among drivers.

METHODS: One hundred and seven drivers (age: 46.06 ± 8.24, visual acuity [VA] of 0.2logMAR or better) were included in the study. A standard vision and night driving questionnaire (VND-Q) was administered. VA and contrast sensitivity were measured under photopic and mesopic conditions. Mesopic VA was remeasured after introducing a peripheral glare source into the participants' field of view to enable computation of disability glare index. Regression analyses were used to assess the associations between VND-Q scores, and visual function measures.

RESULTS: The mean VND-Q score was -3.96±1.95 logit (interval scale score: 2.46±1.28). Simple linear regression models for photopic contrast sensitivity, mesopic VA, mesopic contrast sensitivity, and disability index significantly predicted VND-Q score (P<0.05), with mesopic VA and disability glare index accounting for the greatest variation (21 %) in VND-Q scores followed by photopic contrast sensitivity (19 %), and mesopic contrast sensitivity (15 %). A multiple regression model to determine the association between the predictors (photopic contrast sensitivity, mesopic VA, mesopic contrast sensitivity, and disability index) and VND-Q score yielded significant results, F (4, 102) = 8.58, P < 0.001, adj. R(2) = 0.2224. Seeing dark-colored cars was the most challenging vision task.

CONCLUSION: Changes in mesopic visual acuity, photopic and mesopic contrast sensitivity, as well as disability glare index are associated with and explain night driving-related visual difficulties. It is recommended to incorporate measurement of these visual functions into assessments related to driving performance.


Language: en

Keywords

Disability glare index; Mesopic vision; Photopic vision; Road traffic crashes; Vision-related night driving difficulties

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print