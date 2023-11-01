|
Citation
Park S, Oh S. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2023; 75: 89-98.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38128415
Abstract
PURPOSE: Adolescent pedestrian accidents are increasing because of the "smombie" phenomenon, referring to pedestrians who are distracted by their smartphones and become unaware of their surroundings. In the field of nursing, this phenomenon can negatively affect adolescents' health and well-being. We developed the "smombie scale for adolescents" and examined its psychometric properties. DESIGN AND METHODS: We revised five items and the response scale of an existing smombie scale for adults based on cognitive interviews and content validity test, and included guiding descriptions for adolescents. Using the revised scale, we surveyed 430 adolescents from South Korea to assess construct validity through confirmatory factor analysis. To review group validity, a logistic regression was conducted using responses to the item on whether participants experienced accidents related to smartphone usage on the street or sidewalk.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Pedestrian; Pediatric nursing; Scale validation; Smartphone use