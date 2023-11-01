Abstract

PURPOSE: Adolescent pedestrian accidents are increasing because of the "smombie" phenomenon, referring to pedestrians who are distracted by their smartphones and become unaware of their surroundings. In the field of nursing, this phenomenon can negatively affect adolescents' health and well-being. We developed the "smombie scale for adolescents" and examined its psychometric properties. DESIGN AND METHODS: We revised five items and the response scale of an existing smombie scale for adults based on cognitive interviews and content validity test, and included guiding descriptions for adolescents. Using the revised scale, we surveyed 430 adolescents from South Korea to assess construct validity through confirmatory factor analysis. To review group validity, a logistic regression was conducted using responses to the item on whether participants experienced accidents related to smartphone usage on the street or sidewalk.



RESULTS: The 15 items in the four-factor structure, which was validated using confirmatory factor analysis, demonstrated: a chi-square value (p) of 232.63 (< 0.001), root mean square error of approximation of 0.06, goodness of fit index of 0.93, and Tucker-Lewis index of 0.94. The scale's Cronbach's α was 0.85, indicating good internal consistency. Logistic regression results considering actual accident occurrence showed that Factor 1 (perceived risk) and Factor 3 (pending instant message) were significantly correlated with smombie-related accidents.



CONCLUSIONS: The smombie scale for adolescents demonstrated adequate construct and group validity, and good reliability. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Its application can yield valuable insights into the effectiveness of pediatric nurses' educational and preventative efforts related to the smombie phenomenon in adolescents.

Language: en